Vera Meyer

Vera MeyerVera Elizabeth Meyer, 64, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 16, 1956, in Mulberry to Paul and Marjorie Meyer. She was a registered nurse.She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Alexander; and a brother, Glenn Meyer.She is survived by two sisters, Lois Matsler and husband Larry of Charleston and Letha Wells of Mulberry; and a brother, Carl Meyer of Mountainburg.Private graveside service will be at Conley Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.