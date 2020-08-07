Vera Meyer

Vera Elizabeth Meyer, 64, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 16, 1956, in Mulberry to Paul and Marjorie Meyer. She was a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Alexander; a brother, Glenn Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Larry Matsler.

She is survived by two sisters, Lois Matsler of Charleston and Letha Wells of Mulberry; a brother, Carl Meyer of Mountainburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service will be at Conley Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.



