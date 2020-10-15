Vera Snow

Vera "Lou" Louise Snow, 80, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, in Salem, Ore., of age-related causes. She was born in Missouri to Leonard and Velma (Williams) Threadgill.

Lou moved to Fort Smith after high school, where she met Ken Snow while both were working at Fisher Piano on Garrison Avenue. They had two daughters, Sheila and Shelley, and moved around the western part of the country, including Oregon, for Ken's work; they later divorced.

She began working at Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center (WACGC) when it was just two employees — her and the director — in a small office near Sparks Memorial Hospital. She retired from WACGC after more than 35 years. Lou enjoyed her co-workers, including the many psychiatrists, psychologists and office staff coming and going over the years.

Lou moved to Oregon in 2013 to be near her daughters, who will miss their ferocious Scrabble games and bouts of giggles until they cried.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Dave and Scott; her grandchildren by marriage, Parker and Bailey Janssen; her sister, Dean Bland; her brother, Don Threadgill; her granddogs, Beckham, Chuck and Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews.

Her daughters would like to offer a special thanks to her longtime friend and co-worker, Larry LeRoy. Lou was fond of her nieces and nephews, Mike, Tim and Scott Bland, Katie Bland, Greg, Glen and Lori Pound and Jenni and Marcus Threadgill. She held a special spot in her heart for great-niece, Morgan Earp, and great-nephew, Hunter Wilbourne.

Lou believed that every human being has the right to be treated with dignity and asked that any remembrances be made to support national and community mental health.

Arrangements were under the direction of Crown Memorial Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store