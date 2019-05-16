Home

Vera Willhite


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vera Willhite Obituary
Vera Willhite
Vera W. Willhite, who resided in Hackett, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 2, 1960, to the late Willie Walton Willhite and Dora Juanita Brown Willhite. She was 58 years old.
She is survived by her son, T.J. Davis Jr. of Hackett; a sister, Nita Cheryl Kiser of Oklahoma; and a brother, Mark Willhite and wife Denise of Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
