Verna Barnes
Verna Jane Henson Harwell Barnes, 88, formerly of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Chouteau, Okla. She and her husband John operated Harwell Lumber Co. in Poteau for 13 years. Afterward, Verna utilized her excellent sewing skills to become a supervisor at Hamlin Manufacturing in Poteau. She and John remained married for 28 years, until his death in 1981. She married Arthur "Art" Lee Barnes of Poteau in Nov. 1991 and they were married for six years, until his death in July 1998.
Verna is survived by a daughter, Janice Mode and fiancé Michael Pitts of Chouteau; a son, Joe Harwell of Tulsa; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Frankie Henson of Fort Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019