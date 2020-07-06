Verna Dorr

Verna Lea Dorr of Mineral Wells, Texas, went to be with our Lord on July 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Fort Smith to Jessie and Laverne Peerson, the third of eight children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Marvin Dorr in 1997 and Pat Looper in 2019.

Verna is survived by three children, Valerie Martin (Kenneth) of Mineral Wells; Kelly Alderman (R.D.) of Lubbock, Texas, and Matt Dorr (Christy) of Mineral Wells; six grandchildren and their spouses, who affectionately referred to her as their "Tu Tu," Linzi and Kyle Bailey, Megan and Willie Hudson, Kandis and Brett Brothers, Zeke and Melissa Dorr, Colt and Skye Dorr and Luke and Katy Dorr; along with 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Our sweet Tu Tu devoted her life to those she loved, always placing everyone else's needs above her own. Her family and close friends were the most important things in her life. Her selfless love and sweet laughter will always be remembered by those who knew her. She was immensely proud of her family. She leaves us with so much love and so many beautiful memories.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Woodland Park Cemetery with interment by Whites Funeral Home in Mineral Wells. With the desire to celebrate Verna's life with a public gathering, the family respectfully asks those who plan to attend to wear masks.



