Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street P. O. Box 786
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Verna Ferrari Obituary
Verna Ferrari
Verna L. Ferrari, 73, of Boles passed away June 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Visalia, Calif., to the late Catron and Cordie (Amos) Rogers.
Verna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bobby Charles Ferrari of Boles; three children, Gary Holland and wife Debbie of Mena, Kim Polk and husband Bryan of Fort Smith and Pete Ferrari of Springdale; six grandchildren, Justin Holland, Jessica Holland, Jennifer Hyde, Jacey Lindsey, Amber Polk and Coral Polk; two great-grandchildren, Adaya Lindsey and Abigail Bussby; one sister, Lorna Powell of Charleston; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and six sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019
