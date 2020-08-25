Vernon Collins
Vernon Collins, 79, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 17, 1940, in McAlister, Okla., to Clellen Collins and Hattie (Brians) Collins.
Vernon loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading books and watching movies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Collins; and a sister, Nan Huddleston.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Collins and wife Loretta of Fort Smith and Mike Collins and wife Kim of Greenwood; and four grandchildren, Zachary Collins and wife Sarah of Tyler, Texas, Logan Collins of Fort Smith and Brandon Collins and wife Presley and Ashley Collins, both of Greenwood.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Mercy Hospital, 7301 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.