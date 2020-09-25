Vernon Cooksey
Vernon "Bud" T. Cooksey, 88, of Fort Smith departed this life on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 11, 1932, in Evansville, Ind., to Wilbur S. and Mina (Burgdorf) Cooksey.
Bud was a retired materials manager from Whirlpool. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, where he served with the 5th Air Force Engineering Group. He attended Evansville College and the University of Arkansas.
He was active in several organizations during his lifetime, including former president of the American Production and Inventory Control Society, Bost Human Development Center and Fort Smith Rose Society, a member of the Fort Smith Parks Board, where he was a consulting rosarian, a 50-year member of Masonic Lessing Lodge, member of the Sword of Bunker Hill, a Shriner with Egypt Temple in Florida, a certified government driver for Disabled American Veterans
and a member of Arkansas Valley Antique Tractor Club.
Following his retirement, Bud submitted his DNA to the World DNA Bank, which allowed him to trace his ancestry to many continents throughout the world. He enjoyed connecting with people that were related to him through the program. He loved gardening, flowers, antique cars and farm tractors. One of his greatest joys was to drive his antique tractor in Christmas parades, with a dancing Santa Claus on the fender, while throwing candy to children.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce "Joy" Cooksey; two daughters, Sheila Goodfellow and husband Rob and Suzanne Cowne and husband Neal, both of Fort Smith; a son, Bruce Cooksey and wife Cindy of North Little Rock; three grandchildren, Megan Cowne and Troy Cowne, both of Dallas, and Greyson Goodfellow of Fayetteville; a sister, Kathleen Parker of Evansville; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Private burial will be held at a later date in Evansville.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.