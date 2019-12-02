Home

Vernon Graham
Vernon Graham, 85, of Muldrow died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pocola.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by four daughters, Peggy Struber, Judy Berryman-Hall, Becky Jo Gossett, Bobbie Jo Bowles and Betty Jo Crowden; three sons, Michael, Scott and Shaun Graham; two sisters, Laverne Byrd and Vonna Warren; 22 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019
