Vernon Joiner
Vernon Jarrell Joiner was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Center Valley to Fred and Esther Marie (Jones) Joiner. Vernon was the oldest of five children and the only son. He attended Greenwood Schools until he joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Pacific during World War II aboard the USS Sabine. After his military career, he attended Barber College in St. Louis and married Ramona Johnson on New Year's Eve 1955.
Vernon, along with his partner Manford Barnard, operated Sportsman's Barber Shop at 17th Street and Rogers Avenue from 1958 until he retired in 2007. His passion was bluegrass music and his customers often listened to it and played along at the barber shop.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Myra Ward, Maxine Deboer and Norma Heydenreich.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ramona; a daughter, Lisa Joiner; a son, John "Pete" Joiner and wife Karen; a granddaughter, Jayme and Cody Copher and their children Natalie, Avery and Lily; a grandson, Travis and Amy Joiner and their children Madelyn and Mason; and a grandson, Michael Joiner and his daughter Caroline. He is also survived by a sister, Mavis Kennedy of La Palma, Calif.; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Times Record on Oct. 28, 2019