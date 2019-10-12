Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Church of Christ
Resources
Vernon McTeer


1938 - 2019
Vernon McTeer Obituary
Vernon McTeer
Mr. Vernon McTeer, 80, of Van Buren died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Sparta, Mo., to the late Orin and Ethel Lucille McTeer. He was the retired owner and operator of Universal Fire Equipment in Van Buren, a past president of the Arkansas Fire Extinguisher Board for four years and served 15 more years as a board member. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren, where he drove the children's bus for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; two daughters, Cindy Ridenour of Cedarville and Michelle Davis and her husband Grailen of Van Buren; nine grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Grailen Davis, Mickey Weaver, Jeremy Nowotny, Brendon Davis, John House and Ronnie Hatley.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019
