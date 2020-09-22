Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernon Simpson Jr.

Vernon James Simpson Jr., 27, of Fort Smith died Sept. 15, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by a son, Noah Simpson; his father, Vernon Simpson Sr; and 10 siblings, Tamika Carmouche, Taronda Davis, Verna Milson, Adrienne Harris, Jessica Simpson, Anthony Lewis, Carla Pree, Terry Patterson, Vicky Jones and Anthony Brown Jr.

Visitation will be from 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store