1/
Vernon Simpson Jr.
1992 - 2020-09-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Simpson Jr.
Vernon James Simpson Jr., 27, of Fort Smith died Sept. 15, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a son, Noah Simpson; his father, Vernon Simpson Sr; and 10 siblings, Tamika Carmouche, Taronda Davis, Verna Milson, Adrienne Harris, Jessica Simpson, Anthony Lewis, Carla Pree, Terry Patterson, Vicky Jones and Anthony Brown Jr.
Visitation will be from 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved