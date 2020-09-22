Vernon Simpson Jr.
Vernon James Simpson Jr., 27, of Fort Smith died Sept. 15, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a son, Noah Simpson; his father, Vernon Simpson Sr; and 10 siblings, Tamika Carmouche, Taronda Davis, Verna Milson, Adrienne Harris, Jessica Simpson, Anthony Lewis, Carla Pree, Terry Patterson, Vicky Jones and Anthony Brown Jr.
Visitation will be from 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.