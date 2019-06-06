|
|
Vernon Stewart
Vernon Roy Stewart, born Jan. 26, 1928, in Greenwood, peacefully passed away June 1, 2019, at the age of 91. He was the son of Halton and Ruth Stewart and the brother of Jane, Charles and H.B. Stewart, who are all deceased. Vernon grew up in Greenwood with the very best of family and friends. He was in the U.S. Army Airborne Division, serving as a paratrooper in occupied Japan at the end of World War II. He graduated from the University of Houston with a mechanical engineering degree. He met Louise in college and they soon realized they wanted to live a life of helping others and sharing adventures together. Vernon and Louise were married for 65 beautiful years. Vernon moved to Houston and worked for Martin Decker until he retired in 1988. He traveled the world, making friends everywhere he went. He and Louise continued their travels after retirement and served as missionaries in Ecuador. They returned to Greenwood and lived in his childhood home. Throughout his life he was involved with the Petroleum Society, International Students, Allied Servicemen, Boy Scouts, the Historical Society, Veterans of Foreign Wars and countless capacities in his church. He was friends with presidents and astronauts, the homeless and the wealthy. He knew no stranger and had no boundaries in his acceptance and love for others.
He was an adored husband and the father of three, Roy, Ron and Ruth Amy. He was the world's best papa to 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His loves included tinkering in the basement, digging into God's word, jazz music, Blue Bell ice cream, taking kids on adventures in the great outdoors, wearing the hats he had collected from his travels around the world and finding a good bargain. He always had a dog by his side, brightly colored socks and a smile on his face. He taught us how to build fires, make biscuits and gravy, ride his homemade zipline and play gin rummy. He taught us to be confident in who we are and never be afraid to let the goofy side shine through. He will best be known for his faith in Jesus Christ, his genuine love for others and his hospitality. Anyone and everyone was welcome in the Stewart home. Vernon left a legacy of love, kindness, faith and generosity that is felt around the world.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to make a contribution to South Sebastian County Historical Society, P.O. Box 523, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019