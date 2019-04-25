|
Veronica High
Veronica Lynn High, 45, of Heavener died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
Survivors include a daughter, Savannah High; a son, Izaiah Johnson; her father, Howard High; two sisters: Loura High and Pat Jorge; and a brother, Doug High.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2019
