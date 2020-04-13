Home

Veryl Smith Obituary
Veryl Smith
Veryl "Smitty" F. Smith, 95, died April 10, 2020, at his daughter's home. He was born in Missouri. He worked at the Pentagon, where he met his bride. They were married 71 years before her passing; he grieved for his beautiful wife. He was a devout member of First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two sisters, Viola Williams and Delma Gold; a brother, Wallace Smith; and three daughters, Susan Holder of Fort Worth, Texas, and Linda Cantrall and Verlette McKendree, both of Fort Smith. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
His cousin sent a song after he passed, it was Good Friday and he suffered no more; he is healed. God is sending comfort now for his family and friends.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Private graveside service is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020
