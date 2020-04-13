|
Vesta Hatwig
Vesta Marlene Hatwig, 84, of Fort Smith passed away April 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Fort Smith. She was a retired teacher's aide from Fort Smith Public Schools and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Marvin DeHart; and her grandparents, Eulah and John Dehart.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Hatwig; four children, Kevin Hatwig, Laura Ramage (Bill), Sarah Matthews (Brad) and Steven Hatwig (Angie), all of Fort Smith; a sister, Jane Ellen DeHart of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Haley Ramage, Alex Hatwig, Emma and Colby Hatwig.
Family service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2020