Vester Hutchens
Vester Dewey Hutchens, age 96, of Waldron went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1923, to Arch and Lola Hutchens, the eldest of nine children.
Vester was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Marie (Ferguson) Hutchens; an infant daughter, Vesty Marie Hutchens; two grandsons, Kenneth Wayne Hargrove and Jesse Lee Parsons; a granddaughter, LouAnna Marie (Brigance) Gaines; an unnamed infant sister; a brother, Jerry Bob Hutchens; a sister, Doris (Hutchens) Ferguson; and his fiancée, Rosamond (Rose) Osborn.
He is survived by six children, Vestal Lee Hutchens and wife Judy of Waldron, Louella Brigance and husband Jay of Lamar, Mary Hargrove and husband Larry of Cameron, Georgeanna Mabry and husband Bill of Mansfield, Archie Edward Hutchens and wife Robbie of Pocola and Claudia Travis and husband Brett of McAlister, Okla.; three brothers, J.T. Hutchens and wife Josephine of North Fork, Calif., Darvin "Fuss" Hutchens and wife Glenda of Waldron and Bill Hutchens of Waldron; and two sisters, Iva Darling and Shirley Johnson, both of Waldron. Great-Papa, as he was affectionately known, also leaves behind to cherish his memory 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Blessed by such a large family, Vester will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and loved ones in Scott County.
The family would like to express their most sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Waldron Nursing Center for the outstanding care they provided to Vester.
Vester's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Ward and the Rev. Doyle Reynolds officiating. Burial will take place at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be his many grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are his many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scott County Senior Citizens Center, 1508 Clyde Hawkins Drive, Waldron, AR 72958; or Pilot Prairie Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.