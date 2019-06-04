|
Vester Jennings
Vester L. Jennings, 80, of Roland entered into rest May 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 20, 1939, in String Town, Okla. He was a former employee of Mobil Oil and a Marine Corps veteran. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Evelyn (Scott) Jennings; four brothers, Gene, Dub and John "Junior" Jennings and William "Bill" House; one sister, Jessie Cunningham; and one grandson, Ronald Jaben Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Ada Jean Jennings; four sons, John Jennings (Dee) of Roland, Louis Jennings (Katina) of Houma, La., Jeff Jennings (Carla) of Ada, Okla., and James Jennings (Tina) of McLoud, Okla.; two daughters, Bernice Self (Roger) of Eudora, Kan., and Evelyn Carter (Ron) of Roland; one sister, Eula Mae Jackson of Ada; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, officiated by Pastor Tommy Treat. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019