Vicki McMinn, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at Harding University. She was a homemaker and a member of Churches of Christ. She always enjoyed working with and helping kids, which was shown through her dedication in the schools she worked for.
She is survived by her husband, Mark McMinn; a son, Caleb McMinn and wife Sarah Bishop McMinn; a daughter, Caitlyn McMinn; her mother, Marifred Hamm Martin Johnston; and a sister, Connie Martin Clepper.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Ballews Chapel Cemetery in Grubbs, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center online at www.mdanderson.org
; or the cancer research center of one's choice.
