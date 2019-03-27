|
|
Vicki Rice
Vicki Lynn Young Rice, 65, of Paris passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Clarksville. She was born May 31, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., to her late parents Ernest Young and Betty (Thompson) Moore. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco. Vicki served as the president of the non-traditional students and was on the Honor's Society at Arkansas Tech University.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Henry Rice of Paris; three daughters, Christina Koch and husband Jerry of Paris, Peggy Rogers and husband Tracy of Scranton and Samantha Evans and husband Matt of Fairfax, Va.; one sister, Lisa Vines and husband Kenneth of Paris; two brothers, James L. Moore of Paris and Keith Young of Santa Fe, Texas; nine grandchildren, Marcus Koch and wife Sarah, Anna Gilpin and husband Cody, Michael Koch, Levi Koch, Sarah Koch, Danielle Tippit, Stephanie Eagle and husband Bryan, Jackson Rogers and Parker Evans; and nine great-grandchildren.
Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco officiated by Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Koch, Michael Koch, Levi Koch, Jackson Rogers, Bryan Eagle and Josh Vines.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019