Vicki Thompson
Vicki Renea Thompson, 52, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 6, 1967, in Pampa, Texas, to the late Harold and Glenda Johnston. She had worked for Walmart in Alma.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jimmy Roberts of the home; a daughter, Jessica Green of Fort Smith; a son, Joshua Teakell of Paris, Texas; a sister, Lisa Johnston of Pampa, Texas; and three grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019