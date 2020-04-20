|
|
Vickie Auprey
Vickie Auprey, of Greenwood, passed away April 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 16, 1954, in Mulberry. Vickie worked for 24 years at First National Bank in Fort Smith and received her diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University on June 2, 2000. She graduated from University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's nursing program on Dec. 14, 2007, then went to work for Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, where she worked in the ICU until she was diagnosed with cancer in April 2017.
Vickie was preceded in death by her mother, Maynette; and a sister, Tyanne.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Steve of the home; two daughters, Crystal and Stacey, both of Greenwood; two granddaughters, Katelynn and Natalie, both of Greenwood; a sister, Bonnie of Fort Smith; and a brother, Roger of Greenwood.
Per Vickie's wishes, there will not be a service. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers or plants, please donate to a cancer in her memory in hopes that someday this horrible disease can be cured.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020