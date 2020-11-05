1/1
Vickie Pair
1962 - 2020
Vickie Pair
Vickie Kaye Pair, 58, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 27, 1962, in Fort Smith to Everett Earl Pair and Carman Casey Pair.
She is survived by a son, Zachary Tally and husband Jeffry Cantu of Fort Smith; a stepson, Kent Tally; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Helms of Fort Smith; a sister, Biva Sue Bunn of Fort Smith; a brother, George Pair; and three stepgrandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
