Vickie Wise

Vickie Wise, age 58, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. She was born March 12, 1962.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lathel Wise Sr. and Ella Mae Perkins-Wise.

Survivors include seven brothers, Lathel Wise Jr. (Terri) from Saginaw, Mich., Leonard Perkins (Paula), Rodrick Wise, Randy Wise, Keith Wilson, John Wise and Anthony Tucker; three sisters, Maria Wise, Latrelle Arnold and Charlotte Welch;, and her very special cousins and family members.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Washington Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

There will be no viewing.



