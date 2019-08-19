Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky Huff

Send Flowers
Vicky Huff Obituary
Vicky Huff
Vicky Sue Huff, 64, of Mulberry died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Ozark.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Belt Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by three daughters, Wanda Reed and Kelly Johnson, both of Huntsville and Carla Devore of Springdale; a son, Carl Devore of Conway; two sisters, Mary Holder of Lowell and Ruth McCartney of McFall, Mo.; two brothers, David Wilson Jr. of Fayetteville and Roger Wilson of Mulberry; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.