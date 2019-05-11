|
Victor Angeletti
Victor Dewain Angeletti died at age 76 in Austin, Texas, on March 13, 2019. He was born June 28, 1942, in Fort Smith to parents, Victor Angeletti and Alene Caperton Angeletti. He graduated Fort Smith High School in 1960.
He is survived by his siblings, Floyd Angeletti and Barbra Bell; his wife, Charlotte Angeletti; his children and their spouses, Eric, Chris and Alana and Chrissie and John; three grandchildren, Joseph, Abby and Allie; and a great-grandchild, Evan.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2019, at Cross Cemetery in Greenwood, at the corner of Denver Street and U.S. 71, followed by an 11 a.m. visitation at Greenwood United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Heart of Texas Cremation and Burial Service.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019