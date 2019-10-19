|
Victor Campbell
Victor "Vic" Clair Campbell, age 93, of Fort Smith died Oct. 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Warrick County, Ind., the youngest of three children born to Arvis and Lella Campbell of Boonville, Ind. Mr. Campbell graduated from high school in Lynnville, Ind., and the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served with General Patton's Third Army in Europe during World War II and as a radar officer in the 12th USAF in Europe during the Korean War.
Mr. Campbell married Betty Jean Emery on Sept. 10, 1949, and they were blessed with a daughter, Mary Elizabeth, and a son, John David. He worked for Whirlpool Corp. at their Evansville division for 18 years and their Fort Smith division for 18 years, where he was director of manufacturing engineering. Mr. Campbell retired in 1984 and during the next 15 years traveled to 33 foreign countries and all of the United States except North Dakota. His hobbies included antique cars, having as many as seven at one time, and genealogy, where his research went back as far as 10 generations on several of his family lines.
Mr. Campbell was a charter member of the Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club, where he served as president, secretary and on committees. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and Rotarian of the Year in 1985, 1998 and 1999. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, where he served on the board and worked construction including electrical wiring of 40 Habitat houses.
Mr. Campbell was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church for 53 years and served as chairman of the Administration Board of Trustees and Finance Committee. He was a member of and taught Wesley Sunday school class, served as business advisor, building and grounds worker and on various committees.
After 70 years of marriage, he is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Mary Coll of Fayetteville; son, John and wife Martha of Midland, Ga.; grandsons, Justin Coll of Prairie Grove and Matthew Campbell of Titusville, Fla.; and granddaughter, Sarah Sawyer and husband Delbert of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James of Evansville; and sister, Elizabeth Stanton of Indianapolis.
Private interment services will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home, 4500 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Goddard United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends in the parlor of the church after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith AR 72901; or Habitat for Humanity, 318 S. 17th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019