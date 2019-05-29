|
|
Victor Johnson
Victor "Vic" F. Johnson, 63, of Fort Smith passed from this life May 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Jimmy and Rachel Johnson. Vic's passion was his collection of coins and knives. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having reached the rank of sergeant before leaving the service.
Vic is survived by his mother, Rachel Johnson of Sallisaw; daughter, Leann Simms and her husband Tommy of Fort Smith; son, Mitch Whitfield of Van Buren; brother, Jim Johnson of Sallisaw; and two grandchildren, Grant Simms and Kelsey James and her husband Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and his father.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019