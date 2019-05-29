Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victor Johnson Obituary
Victor Johnson
Victor "Vic" F. Johnson, 63, of Fort Smith passed from this life May 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Cherry Point, N.C., to Jimmy and Rachel Johnson. Vic's passion was his collection of coins and knives. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having reached the rank of sergeant before leaving the service.
Vic is survived by his mother, Rachel Johnson of Sallisaw; daughter, Leann Simms and her husband Tommy of Fort Smith; son, Mitch Whitfield of Van Buren; brother, Jim Johnson of Sallisaw; and two grandchildren, Grant Simms and Kelsey James and her husband Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and his father.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now