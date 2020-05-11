|
Victor Lukenbaugh
Victor Llyod Lukenbaugh, age 64, passed from this life May 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 2, 1955, to Delores Jean and Glenn Lukenbaugh in Enid, Okla. e graduated from high school in 1973 with a full scholarship in music to Philips University. His entire life was spent loving and playing music. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1974 and then to Chicago in 1985, heavily involved in the music scene of both cities.
In 1990, he returned to Oklahoma City, where he became a member of Black Oak Arkansas — a role he fulfilled for 30 years. Shortly after, in 1995, he joined The Judge Parker Band from Fort Smith and played with them for over 25 years. Throughout his musical career, he shared the stage with many, including Molly Hatchet, Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Foghat, Savoy Brown, The Oakridge Boys, Pat Travers and Greg Allman. A gypsy soul, he traveled the country playing in every state except Alaska and Hawaii; he also played internationally throughout Canada and Europe. Considered to be one of the greatest storytellers by his family and friends, he was a lover of life and novelty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Jean Lukenbaugh.
He is survived by two daughters, Paige and husband Forest Stanley of Yukon, Okla., and Jessica "Peanut" Lukenbaugh of Oklahoma City; a sister, Lana Lukenbaugh Billings of Enid; a brother, Scott Lukenbaugh of Enid; two grandsons he was so proud of, Korbin and Romeo; and his "Ellie Mae," Eleanor Sharp of Fort Smith.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Play it Again Arkansas, an organization that allows public school students to access gently used and/or repaired instruments through their local band directors, by emailing [email protected] or calling (501) 580-9671.
Published in Times Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020