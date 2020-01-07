Home

Victor Whitman
Victor Leo Whitman, 92, of Mena died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home of Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Trudy; two daughters, Diana Beckman of Mena and Debbie Garroutte of New Blaine; three sisters, Agnes Connett, Shirley LeClaire and Edna Cameron; two brothers, Dennis and Earl Whitman; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020
