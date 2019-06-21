|
Victoria Fox
Victoria "Vicki" Kirk Fox, 75, formerly of Marble City, Okla., died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethany Holiness Church in Westville, Okla., with burial at Marble City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She survived by her husband, Sequoyah; four stepdaughters, Sherry Taylor of Blanchard, Okla., Annette Oliver of Siloam Springs, Crystal McCollough of Portland, Ore., and Valerie Vaughn of Purcell, Okla.; two stepsons, Lane Fox of Picayune, Miss., and Kerry Fox of Tulsa; two sisters, Andrea Roberts of Sallisaw and Flossie Brake of Vian; a brother, Tony Kirk of Marble City; 19 stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
