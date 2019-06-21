Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Fox

Obituary Flowers

Victoria Fox Obituary
Victoria Fox
Victoria "Vicki" Kirk Fox, 75, formerly of Marble City, Okla., died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethany Holiness Church in Westville, Okla., with burial at Marble City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She survived by her husband, Sequoyah; four stepdaughters, Sherry Taylor of Blanchard, Okla., Annette Oliver of Siloam Springs, Crystal McCollough of Portland, Ore., and Valerie Vaughn of Purcell, Okla.; two stepsons, Lane Fox of Picayune, Miss., and Kerry Fox of Tulsa; two sisters, Andrea Roberts of Sallisaw and Flossie Brake of Vian; a brother, Tony Kirk of Marble City; 19 stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.