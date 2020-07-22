1/
Victoria Swafford
1963 - 2020
Victoria Swafford
Victoria Lou Swafford, 56, of Jonesboro passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Harris Medical Center in Newport. She was born Oct. 23, 1963, in Forest City to the late Jimmy Swafford and Dorothy Swafford.
She was a resident of Jonesboro Human Development Center, where she loved to spend her time with friends, family, Diet Cokes and a Razorback football game. Vicki, as she was known by family and friends, had all of her dolls named Suzie and a fiery personality that brought life and laughter to so many.
Survivors include two brothers, Wayne Eugene Swafford and Joseph Edward Swafford (Leslie); a sister-in-law, Tammie Sue Allison; and four nieces and nephews, Erin Victoria Swafford, Lindsey Brooke Swafford, Bailey Brooke Swafford and Jordan Heflin.
Private burial will be at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation online at www.wish.org; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Her online guestbook is available at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
