Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Vida Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vida Curry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vida Curry Obituary
Vida Curry
Vida Madelene Curry of Fort Smith was born May 5, 1920, in Tarby, Okla. She married Clyde D. Curry on July 5, 1940, in Poteau. Vida went to heaven clapping her hands in praise on Feb. 25, 2020. She joint-pastored with her husband Clyde for 50 years. They were founding pastors of River of Life Church.
She leaves behind two sons, Orvel J. Curry and wife Kathy of Fort Smith and David E. Curry of Vian; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2 at River of Life Fellowship with Youth Pastor Israel Curry officiating.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dan Garnes, Israel Curry, Dennis Curry, Todd Curry, Duncan Curry and Carl Tallakson.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -