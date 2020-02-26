|
Vida Curry
Vida Madelene Curry of Fort Smith was born May 5, 1920, in Tarby, Okla. She married Clyde D. Curry on July 5, 1940, in Poteau. Vida went to heaven clapping her hands in praise on Feb. 25, 2020. She joint-pastored with her husband Clyde for 50 years. They were founding pastors of River of Life Church.
She leaves behind two sons, Orvel J. Curry and wife Kathy of Fort Smith and David E. Curry of Vian; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2 at River of Life Fellowship with Youth Pastor Israel Curry officiating.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dan Garnes, Israel Curry, Dennis Curry, Todd Curry, Duncan Curry and Carl Tallakson.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020