Viola Wilson
Viola "Vi" Freeman Wilson, loved and adored daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was received into the arms of the angels on Tuesday, March 18, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla. Vi was born Aug. 1, 1943, at Natural Dam, the only child of E.A. and Sylvia Freeman. She married Kenneth Wilson on Dec. 30, 1961 and they shared 45 years together. Vi was a lifelong Elvis fan — she loved all Elvis music, especially his gospel. She handed out many "Our Daily Bread" booklets over the years and also sent many birthday cards to family, friends and church family that always included a personal hand-written note, wish, prayer or messaged. One of her favorite card prayers was, "May our Lord use this card to lift your spirit, encourage your heart, build your faith and brighten your day." The card ministry was a joy to Vi.
She will be remembered for her gentle heart, kind words and sweet spirit.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; and a great-granddaughter, Jesa Terrell.
She is survived by a daughter, Nina Terrell and husband Larry; a son, David Wilson and wife Rebecca of Stilwell, Okla.; two grandsons, Matthew Terrell and wife Jennifer and Josh Wilson and wife Shaleigh, both of Stilwell; and four great-grandsons, Gage, Luke, Dean and Shon Terrell and Legend Wilson, all of Stilwell. Vi is also survived by two halfbrothers, Garry Fain of Van Buren and James Freeman and wife Mary of Inola, Okla.; four halfsisters, Doris Brown of Fort Smith, Carol Miller of Stilwell, Marilyn Sharp of Fort Smith and Debbie Johnson of Louisville, Ill. Many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones also survive her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23 at Roberts-Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Stilwell with Brother Glen Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow at Honey Hill Cemetery in Stilwell.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2020