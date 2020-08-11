Or Copy this URL to Share

Violet Cato

Violet "Clydie" Clyde Cato, 76, of Blackgum died Aug. 9, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blackgum Harvest Time Church with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service.

She is survived by three daughters, Jenetta Ross, Gina Cato and Amie Cato-Remer; four sons, Aaron, Daron, Bobby and Clinton Crainshaw; two sisters, Carolyn Pritchett and Dreatha Hallum; a brother, Arnold Briggs; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.



