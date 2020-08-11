1/
Violet Cato
1943 - 2020-08-09
Violet "Clydie" Clyde Cato, 76, of Blackgum died Aug. 9, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blackgum Harvest Time Church with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service.
She is survived by three daughters, Jenetta Ross, Gina Cato and Amie Cato-Remer; four sons, Aaron, Daron, Bobby and Clinton Crainshaw; two sisters, Carolyn Pritchett and Dreatha Hallum; a brother, Arnold Briggs; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
