Violet Garrett
1940 - 2020
Violet Garrett
Violet Garrett, 80, of Roland, formerly of Van Buren, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. Violet was born in Webbers Falls, Okla., to Cecil and Maudie (Yandall) Tounzen. She worked at Allen Canning and was a volunteer for The Salvation Army.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Garrett; a son, Billy Joe Garrett; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Garrett; a brother, Albert Tounzen; a sister, Robbie Tounzen; and her parents.
She is survived by a son, Rick Garrett and wife Sharon of the home; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Mary Verratti of Van Buren and Betty Jean Waldron of North Carolina; and three brothers, Billy and Michael Tounzen, both of Van Buren, and Leroy Tounzen of Barling.
Private family service was held at Gill cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
