Violet Goodwin


1925 - 2020
Violet Blanche Goodwin, age 95, of Fort Smith died Friday, April 17, 2020. Violet was born Jan. 29, 1925, in Maxbass, N.D., to Elmer and Mabel Halstead.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Keith Melvin Goodwin.
Violet is survived by four children, Joseph Goodwin (Georgia), Garry Goodwin (Bobbye), Michael Goodwin and Kathleen Dixon; a sister, Pearl Tengesdal; and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.WestfieldChapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020
