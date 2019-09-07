|
|
Virgie Bonner
Virgie Mae Bonner, 96, passed away Sept. 6, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1923, in Palestine to John F. Dunn and Sally (Burt) Dunn. Virgie was a former employee of Acme Cleaners and a member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Leo Bonner Sr.; her son, Forrest Leo Bonner Jr.; seven brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Londa Crayton and her husband John of Fort Smith; her granddaughter, Athena Hoffman of Oklahoma City; her great-granddaughter, Anniston Hoffman of Oklahoma City; and her niece, Betty Carlile of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the online at .
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019