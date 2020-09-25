Virgil Crouse
Virgil Ray Crouse, 77, of Barling passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born May 14, 1943, in Morgan County, Ill., to Ruel Crouse and Elizabeth (Williams) Crouse. He was a retired sergeant from the U.S. Army after 22 years and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Tina Wade of Illinois, Lori Ahles of Alabama and Mary Rodriguez of Texas; two sons, Tim Crouse of Illinois and Billy Crouse of Louisiana; two stepdaughters, Chasitty Allen of Charleston and Annette Vowell of Barling; a stepson, James Matlock of Texas; a sister, Shirley Thurman of Illinois; three brothers, Ronald Crouse of Illinois, Kenny Crouse of Alabama and Carrol Crouse of Illinois; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
