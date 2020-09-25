1/1
Virgil Crouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Crouse
Virgil Ray Crouse, 77, of Barling passed away Sept. 23, 2020. He was born May 14, 1943, in Morgan County, Ill., to Ruel Crouse and Elizabeth (Williams) Crouse. He was a retired sergeant from the U.S. Army after 22 years and served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Tina Wade of Illinois, Lori Ahles of Alabama and Mary Rodriguez of Texas; two sons, Tim Crouse of Illinois and Billy Crouse of Louisiana; two stepdaughters, Chasitty Allen of Charleston and Annette Vowell of Barling; a stepson, James Matlock of Texas; a sister, Shirley Thurman of Illinois; three brothers, Ronald Crouse of Illinois, Kenny Crouse of Alabama and Carrol Crouse of Illinois; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved