Virgil Mosley Sr.
Virgil "Jack" Mosley Sr., 78, died Aug. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Paw Paw, Okla., on Feb. 21, 1941, to Columbus and Annie Mosley. He graduated from high school in Muldrow and finished his academic degree for tool and die at Westark Community College in 1973. He worked for Acme Brick and retired from Whirlpool in 2003.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Frankie Mosley-Stevenson and Lena Shoates; and two brothers, Eddie and Vernon "Red" Mosley Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Elsa; daughter, Myra (Calvin) Freeman of Muldrow; two sons, Virgil (Veesta) Mosley Jr. and Eric (Christa), both of Muldrow; three sisters, Creann Mosley of Houston and Gwenette Johnson and Ethel Hicks, both of Fort Worth, Texas; four brothers, James (Cora) Mosley of Fort Worth, Roger (Barbara) Drew of Fort Smith, Leonard Drew of Fort Worth and Wilbert (Niki) of Phoenix; grandchildren, Ariana (James) Dorsett, Tyrone, Virgil "Trey" III, Evonte' and Jordan Mosley; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Roland, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019