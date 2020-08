Or Copy this URL to Share

Virgil Swimmer Jr.

Virgil Lee Swimmer Jr., 51, of Gore died Aug. 11, 2020, in Gore.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Wilson Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his mother, Linda.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.



