Virginia Branham
Virginia N. Branham, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Barling. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Van Buren to Phillip and Ola (West) Benson. Virginia was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Branham, in 2003.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim McFarland and husband John and Monica Naucke and husband Fred, both of Fort Smith; and a sister, Marianne Roberts of Van Buren.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Virginia N. Branham, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Barling. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Van Buren to Phillip and Ola (West) Benson. Virginia was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Branham, in 2003.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim McFarland and husband John and Monica Naucke and husband Fred, both of Fort Smith; and a sister, Marianne Roberts of Van Buren.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.