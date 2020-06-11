Virginia Branham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Branham
Virginia N. Branham, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Barling. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Van Buren to Phillip and Ola (West) Benson. Virginia was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Branham, in 2003.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim McFarland and husband John and Monica Naucke and husband Fred, both of Fort Smith; and a sister, Marianne Roberts of Van Buren.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Grace Community Church, 4001 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved