Virginia Branham

Virginia N. Branham, 82, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Barling.

Private graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim McFarland and Monica Naucke; and a sister, Marianne Roberts.



