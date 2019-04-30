|
Virginia Brumfield
Virginia Sue Beasley Brumfield, 83, of Pine Ridge died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Little Hope Baptist Church with burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by three sons, Ernest Brumfield Jr. and Steven Brumfield, both of Pine Ridge, and Gary Brumfield of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister, Ines Wilson of Pine Ridge; a brother, Billy Bates of Pine Ridge; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
