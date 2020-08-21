Virginia Dimitt

Virginia (Johnson) Dimitt, age 93, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born June 5, 1927, in Delaware, Ark., to Robert A. and Stella (Higgins) Johnson. She was a retired seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy; two brothers, Robert D. and Leon; and a sister-in-law, Alice.

She is survived by a son, Robert; three daughters, Sandra and husband Ronnie, Debbie and husband Randy and Sheila and Carl; four grandchildren, Ron and wife Gina, Angie and husband Mike, Kim and Carey and husband Steve; nine great-grandchildren, Cole and wife Jessica, Kennady and husband Grant, Brooklyn, Kirklyn, Courtney, Caden, Bronx, Presley and Blakely.

Private family burial will be at Johnson Cemetery in Delaware at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.



