1/1
Virginia Gean-Aljassani
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Gean-Aljassani
Virginia Lee Gean-Aljassani, 74, of Clarksville went to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born July 6, 1946.
She was a graduate of Ozark High School. She retired from Hanes Brand in 2007. She was an avid softball player in her younger years, loved entertaining her friends and enjoyed cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Gean and Helen Weishaupt-Gean; and a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bill Fowler.
She is survived by Michael Aljassani of Palm Beach, Fla.; two brothers, Jimmy and Paul Gean; two sisters, Bobbie Ann Gean and Charlen Gean-Bates; three children, Laura Shook and Teresa Shook, both of Clarksville, and Larry F. Shook Jr. and wife Stefani of Lumberton, Texas; nine grandchildren, Nikki Gibbs, Crystal Campbell, Meghan Gardner, Darian Ross, Landon Ross, Christopher Shook, Joshua Shook and Zachary Shook; four great-grandchildren, Avé Helms, Michael Gibbs, Lincoln Gibbs and Jensen Fultz; and several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
Graveside service officiated by Frank Shook will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Houston cemetery in Alix, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Pallbearers will be Lance Fowler, David Fowler, Allen Fowler, Christopher Shook, Joshua Shook, Zachary Shook, Landon Ross and Dennis Pearson.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Murphy, Larry F. Shook Jr., Jimmy Gean and Paul Gean.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved