Virginia Lee Gean-Aljassani, 74, of Clarksville went to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born July 6, 1946.

She was a graduate of Ozark High School. She retired from Hanes Brand in 2007. She was an avid softball player in her younger years, loved entertaining her friends and enjoyed cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Gean and Helen Weishaupt-Gean; and a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bill Fowler.

She is survived by Michael Aljassani of Palm Beach, Fla.; two brothers, Jimmy and Paul Gean; two sisters, Bobbie Ann Gean and Charlen Gean-Bates; three children, Laura Shook and Teresa Shook, both of Clarksville, and Larry F. Shook Jr. and wife Stefani of Lumberton, Texas; nine grandchildren, Nikki Gibbs, Crystal Campbell, Meghan Gardner, Darian Ross, Landon Ross, Christopher Shook, Joshua Shook and Zachary Shook; four great-grandchildren, Avé Helms, Michael Gibbs, Lincoln Gibbs and Jensen Fultz; and several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.

Graveside service officiated by Frank Shook will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Houston cemetery in Alix, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.

Pallbearers will be Lance Fowler, David Fowler, Allen Fowler, Christopher Shook, Joshua Shook, Zachary Shook, Landon Ross and Dennis Pearson.

Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Murphy, Larry F. Shook Jr., Jimmy Gean and Paul Gean.



