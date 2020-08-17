1/
Virginia Green
Virginia Green, 76, of Pocola died Aug. 16, 2020.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Heavener Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlynn Cast and Elisa Stacy; a son, Damon Bower; two sisters, Alma Shadwick and Aggie Linbille; two brothers, Sonny and Jaime Flores; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.
