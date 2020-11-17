1/1
Virginia Holleman
Virginia Cristee Holleman, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Rudy to James and Mary Cristee. She was a cosmetologist and a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolf Holleman; a sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Cristee Hicks and husband William of Vancouver, Wash., and Kelly Sullivan of Fort Smith; a son, Jeff Holleman and wife Suzie of Tulsa; four grandchildren, Jacob Hicks, Josh Sullivan and wife Megan, Brittany Hale and husband Cody and Gage Holleman; and three great-grandchildren, Natalie Grace Hale, Hadlie Faith Hale and Sloane Catherine Sullivan.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care their mother received at Memory Lane in Van Buren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Newberry Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holleman, Jim Graham, Josh Sullivan, Gage Holleman, Cody Hale and Levi Tidwell.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
