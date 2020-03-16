|
Virginia Klein
Virginia "Ginny" Agnes Klein, 81, of Fort Smith passed from this life March 14, 2020 in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Subiaco to the late Joseph and Theresa Koenigseder Schluterman.
Ginny, as she was known to her family and friends, left this world to travel to heaven to join her deceased family and friends, who she missed very much. Although she will be missed by those she left behind, she shared 81 years of her life with us. In those years, she gave to us so much love and joy. Always searching for a way to make life a joyous experience for those around her. She loved her family dearly and was loved in return.
When she and Frank started a family, she quit her job to stay at home to teach her children how to face life's many challenges. As a homemaker, and she was one of the best, her family thrived in the loving atmosphere she created.
When the youngest of her children reached high school age, she re-entered the workforce, going to work at Weldon, Williams & Lick as an order clerk. Retiring after 19 years, she spent her time with family and friends, playing cards and dominoes and celebrating special occasions.
Ginny loved to sew and many times her children brought clothes to her for repairs. The family loved the holidays. That meant there would be one of her feasts to be enjoyed. Every Christmas, all would anticipate having her special eggnog and breakfast casserole. She enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids hunt Easter eggs and shared their excitement when they discovered one. She loved helping the Immaculate Conception Auxiliary group make various handcrafted items, which they sold to raise money for the Immaculate Conception parish. She and her husband Frank enjoyed many trips with friends and relatives, traveling to many places in the United States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, George F. Klein Jr.; six sisters, Marie Eckart, Cecelia Sprick, Elizabeth Boerner, Martha Marie Schluterman, Gertrude Etzkorn and Olivia Seiter; and a brother, Edward Schluterman.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 59 years, George "Frank" Klein Sr.; three daughters, Laura Klein Palmer and husband Jeff, Judy Klein McDonald and husband Damon and Theda Klein and her fiancé Jackie Presley; four grandchildren, Brittany Klein Black and husband Dillan, Cory Klein and wife Mikah, Blake Palmer and wife Elysia and Austin Palmer; two great-grandchildren, Baylar Black and Eva Klein; two sisters Katheryn Schluterman Reith and Jo Ann Schluterman Von Der Heide; a brother, John T. Schluterman; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private with a celebration of Ginny's life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Junior High, 1205 S. Albert Pike, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020